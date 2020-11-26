Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

Search terms
Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹
Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And 62,000 brush movements per minute means a manual brush just can't compete.
Up to 7 times healthier gums²
There's an art to brushing your gums. Our Sonicare toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque form your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums.
Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3
Our Sonicare toothbrushes don’t just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare you can remove up to 100% more stains³.
Smart brushing feedback:
Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.
Recommended
by Dental
Professionals
worldwide