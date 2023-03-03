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    Electric toothbrushes

    Always get brushing right with Philips Sonicare

    Our most advanced

    Our best. Exceptional care personalized to you with SenseIQ.

    9900 Prestige

    9900 Prestige

    Removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

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    Innovation

    #No.1 recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide¹

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    Sonicare technology

    An effortless deep clean

    Philips Sonicare’s superior technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum line while 62,000 brush strokes per minute gently and effectively remove plaque. All Sonicare toothbrushes are clinically proven to deliver a superior clean compared to a manual toothbrush.

    A specific goal in mind? Simply change heads

    Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every three months

    Find the best brush head for plaque control, gum care and whitening... or all of the above! Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are compatible with all of our click-on brush heads.

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    Sustainability

    100% carbon neutral since 2020².

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations³.

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    Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

    Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes
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    ³ Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel

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