Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

#No.1 recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide¹
Sonicare technology
An effortless deep clean
Philips Sonicare’s superior technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum line while 62,000 brush strokes per minute gently and effectively remove plaque. All Sonicare toothbrushes are clinically proven to deliver a superior clean compared to a manual toothbrush.
Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every three months
Find the best brush head for plaque control, gum care and whitening... or all of the above! Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are compatible with all of our click-on brush heads.
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations³.