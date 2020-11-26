Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Electric toothbrush that lets you feel the difference

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is
    tough on plaque, gentle on gums.
    That’s why it’s caring by design.

    See all electric toothbrushes
    Every Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gives you the 3 essential benefits for great oral care
    Up to 10 times more plaque removal Icon
    Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹

    Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹

     

    Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And 62,000 brush movements per minute means a manual brush just can't compete.

    Up to 7 times healthier gums²

    Up to 7 times healthier gums²

     

    There's an art to brushing your gums. Our Sonicare toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque form your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums.

    Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days³

    Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3

     

    Our Sonicare toothbrushes don’t just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare you can remove up to 100% more stains³.

    Our favorite electric toothbrushes

    Philips Sonicare DiamonClean electric toothbrush

    DiamondClean Smart

    HX9924/46 

    Be the first to review this item

    Toothbrush Features
    Philips shop price
    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
    5 modes, 3 intensities

    5 modes:

    • Clean
    • Gum Health
    • White+
    • Tongue Care the ideal setting for tongue cleaning
    • Deep Clean+ for an invigorating clean

     

    3 intensity settings for maximum comfort

    Smart brushing feedbackⓘ

    Smart brushing feedback:

    Sensors and timers in your toothbrush let you know if you’re brushing too hard, prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes. The connected app is your straight talking oral-health coach that helps you perfect your brushing technique.

    Brush heads + accessories: Luxury

    Accessories:

    • Charging glass
    • Glass brush head holder*
    • Deluxe charging travel case

    Brush heads:

    • Premium Plaque Defense
    • Premium Gum Care
    • Premium White
    • Tonguecare+ *

     

    Different products may vary

    * only available with the 9700 series

    Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum electric toothbrush

    DiamondClean
    Rose Gold

    HX9312/04

    Be the first to review this item

    Toothbrush Features
    Whiter, healthier teeth for life
    5 modes

    5 modes: 

    • Clean
    • Gum Care
    • Sensitive
    • White
    • Deep Clean for an invigorating clean
    Brushing guidanceⓘ
    Brushing guidance:
    Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
    Brush heads + accessories: Luxury

    Luxury accessories:

    • Charging glass
    • Charging travel case


    Brush heads:

    • AdaptiveClean
    • DiamondClean 
    • InterCare

    Different products may vary

    Philips Sonicare 2 series plaque control electric toothbrush

    ProtectiveClean Whitening

    HX6877/23

    Be the first to review this item

    Toothbrush Features
    Philips shop price
    Whiter teeth, gently does it
    3 modes, 3 intensities

    3 modes: 

    • Clean: For exceptional everyday clean
    • Gum Care: Gently massages gums
    • White: Removes surface stains

     

    3 intensity settings for maximum comfort

    Brushing feedbackⓘ
    Brushing guidance:
    Timers in your toothbrush prompt you to brush every part of your mouth, and encourage you to keep brushing for the recommended two minutes.
    Brush heads + accessories: Essential

    Accessories:

    • Travel case
    • Charger


    Brush heads:

    • 2 x W2 Optimal White standard  

    Different products may vary

    View all electric toothbrushes

    Sonicare Electric Toothbrush for Kids

    Electric toothbrushes for kids 

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes range

    Sonicare for Kids

    Be the first to review this item

    Meet the connected toothbrush and app that help kids get the hang of brushing.
    Learn more

    Experience the
    Philips Sonicare
    difference


    Sonic sweeping motion creates gentle microbubbles for an exceptional fresh and clean feeling
    Brand number one: Recommended by dental professionals worldwide
    Recommended 
        by Dental
     Professionals
        worldwide

    Recommended

    by Dental

    Professionals

    worldwide

