    Series 5000 Hair Clipper  

    Achieve a fast, sharp cut, time after time

    HC5440/80

    checkmark
    Self-sharpening steel blades 
    check mark
    One comb 24 lengths 0.5mm to 23mm
    check mark
    75min cordless or corded use
    The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
    The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, stainless steel blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
    Hair clipper 5000: DualCut technology

    Power through any hair type


    DualCut technology

    Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips hair clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*
    Hair clipper 5000: 24 lock-in length settings

    Get the length you like, fast


    24 lock-in length settings

    Turn the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use the hair clipper without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
    Hair clipper 5000: titanium blades

    Long-lasting performance


    Stainless steel blades

    Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

    Series 5000 hair clipper reviews

    What's in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Beard comb
        • Hair comb
        • Cleaning brush

         

      Compare hair clipper HC5450 with our other great hair clippers

      Key feature(s)
      • Longer run time vs. predecessor
      • Control buttons
      • Digital swipe

      Cutting system
      • Cutter width: 41 mm
      • Cutting element: Titanium blades
      • Number of length settings: 24
      • Precision (size of steps): 1 mm
      • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 23 mm
      • Precision beard comb: 1-23mm adjustable beard comb
      • Cutter width: 41mm
      • Cutting element: Stainless steel blades
      • Number of length settings: 60
      • Precision (size of steps): 0.2mm/1mm
      • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
      • Length selection: Control Buttons, Motorised Combs
      • Cutter width: 41mm
      • Cutting element: Titanium blades
      • Number of length settings: 400
      • Precision (size of steps): 0.1mm
      • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 42 mm
      • Length selection: Digital Swipe, Motorised Combs

      Ease of use
      • Cleaning: Washable blades
      • Maintenance free: No oil needed
      • Service Storage Case: Hard case
      • Cleaning: Removable cutter
      • Maintenance free: No oil needed
      • Memory function
      • Cleaning: Removable cutter
      • Maintenance free: No oil needed
      • Memory function

      Battery
      • Battery type: Ni-MH
      • Operation: Corded and cordless
      • Running time: 90 minutes
      • Charging time: 1 hour
      • Battery type: Ni-MH
      • Operation: Corded and cordless
      • Running time: 90 minutes
      • Charging time: 1 hour
      • Battery type: Li-ion
      • Operation: Corded and cordless
      • Running time: 120 minutes
      • Charging time: 1 hour

      Included accessories
      • 3 hair combs
      • Cleaning brush
      • Beard comb
      • Hair comb
      • Cleaning brush
      • 3 hair combs
      • Cleaning brush

