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  • Packaging Photograph

Ultinon Pro6000 SICar signaling bulb

11066CU60X2

Enjoy lasting brightness

For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-WHITE [˜W21/5W] turn signals and position lights. Their cool white color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly.

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Brighter, elegant signals

Enjoy lasting brightness

  • LED-WHITE [~W21/5W]

  • Number of bulbs: 2

  • 12V, 6000 K Cool White

  • Advanced automotive system

Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signaling lights provide you with bright lighting for signals. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

Instant safety information for other drivers

Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

Ergonomic design with three-LED array

For your turn & position signals, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

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Disclaimers

  1. Non-ECE compliant