2 year warranty
11498AU60X2
Enjoy lasting brightness
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-AMB [˜P21W] turn signals. Their intense amber color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly.
LED-AMB [~P21W]
Number of bulbs: 2
12V, Intense Amber
Advanced automotive system
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signaling lights provide you with bright and intense amber lighting for your turn signals and side repeaters. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.
Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.
For your turn signals and side repeaters, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
Reviews
Non-ECE compliant