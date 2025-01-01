2 year warranty
11961XU60X2
Enjoy lasting brightness
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are bright and elegant so you can signal safely and stylishly.
LED-T10 [~W5W]
Number of bulbs: 2
12V, 8000 K Cool Blue
Advanced automotive system
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright cool blue effect plus up to 8000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.
Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, or interior lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.
Reviews
Non-ECE compliant