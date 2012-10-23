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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

196V3LAB5/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 18.5" / 47 cm

Small footprint to blend into any lifestyle

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Attractive slim, glossy design

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

philips monitor

this is a nice piece of kit. good colours, good to look at when it is not being used. the only down I can put on it is that volume is not very high--but this is a PERSONAL thing which I have cured by fitting add on speakers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight

23/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

philips monitor

this is a nice piece of kit. good colours, good to look at when it is not being used. the only down I can put on it is that volume is not very high--but this is a PERSONAL thing which I have cured by fitting add on speakers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight

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