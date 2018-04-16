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  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

BrillianceLED-backlit LCD monitor

19S4QAB/69

3

| (1) Review

Essential features, efficient performance

The Philips display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity.

See all benefits

for maximum productivity

Essential features, efficient performance

  • S Line

  • 19" (48.3 cm)

  • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)

Screen tilts to your ideal, individualized viewing angle

Zero mercury content

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

16/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good and bad points

This monitor screen is very good. The menu buttons on the bottom right are impossible to read without shining a torch on them! Had I known the speakers were so poor I would have bought a much cheaper monitor without built in speakers. I have now connected an 18 year old pair of Labtec speakers that do a wonderful job.

This review was made for Brilliance 19S4QAB LED-backlit LCD monitor

This review was made for Brilliance 19S4QAB LED-backlit LCD monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse