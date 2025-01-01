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New
22B2U2300/69
Empower daily efficiency
Built for productivity, this Full HD monitor with USB-C has an IPS panel and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With SoftBlue Technology featuring a Low Blue Light panel, you experience comfortable, focused viewing throughout the workday.
2000 series
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
The smoother the motion, the less strain on your eyes. This Philips monitor features an improved 120Hz refresh rate. Whenever you scroll, switch between applications, or navigate complex spreadsheets, you will experience smoother and more precise movements. This means you can work for as long as needed with minimal visual fatigue, while increasing the speed of your workflow.
SoftBlue technology offers increased visual comfort and protection against adverse health effects caused by prolonged exposure to blue light. With the low blue-light panel, the ratio of display emission light in the range of 415-455 nm to 400-500nm is reduced to less than 50%. As a result, SoftBlue technology provides optimal visual comfort, minimises eye strain, and supports sustained focus. In addition, SoftBlue LED technology is tested and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certified for its effectiveness in reducing blue light emissions.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible and front-firing, or concealed and down-firing, top-firing, rear-firing, etc., depending on the model and design.
Reviews
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The cable(s) supplied with the product may vary in type, quantity, and specifications in line with country- or region-specific requirements.