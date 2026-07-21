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2 year warranty
7-day return
Monitors
All series
LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Discontinued
Support
244E1SB/00
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User manual
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When I install my monitor, what should I do if the screen shows 'Cannot display this video mode'?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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