2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great gaming experience on your big LED display !
This big 246EL2 Full HD display with Touch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming world
23.6" (59.9 cm) E-line
Full HD
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
4.5
of 5
14
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Mamshad
05/08/2014
Singapore
A Decent FHD Monitor
I bought this monitor as it is a FHD monitor. My req. were FHD resolution and LED backlit display with DVI/HDMI connectivity. I connected it with a DVI-D cable with my GPU. The picture quality is decent, good viewing angle, but the blacks are not completely black as like many panels. Response is good, nice to watch movies or play games. Using for 2 years+ no trouble yet. Recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 224EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
graysongreen
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great value monitor with everything you need
I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
LESBIGBO
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
spledid picture qualit
Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI