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27B2N3200A/11
Redefining workflow productivity
This Philips Full HD (1920x1080) monitor is equipped with an IPS panel for wide viewing angles. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth performance while the Low Blue Light emitting panels minimizes eye strain to support all-day productivity.
3000 series
27" (68.5 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use advanced technology that provides extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays deliver remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Standard displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features an enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD delivering crisp detail, together with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, you can expect true-to-life images.
The smoother the motion, the less strain on your eyes. This Philips monitor features an improved 120Hz refresh rate. Whenever you scroll, switch between applications, or navigate complex spreadsheets, you will experience smoother and more precise movements. This means you can work for as long as needed with minimal visual fatigue, while increasing the speed of your workflow.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
sRGB area based on CIE 1931, NTSC area based on CIE 1976 .
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The cable(s) supplied with the product may vary in type, quantity, and specifications in line with country- or region-specific requirements.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.