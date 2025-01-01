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27B2N3500G/69
Eye comfort engineered for the day ahead
Work comfortably and stay productive with Quad HD clarity and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. SoftBlue Technology and Circular Polarization help reduce eye strain, making long hours easier on your eyes.
3000 series
27" (68.5 cm)
2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
IPS displays use advanced technology that provides extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays deliver remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel images. Using high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources, these new displays will bring your images and graphics to life. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, use 3D graphics applications or are a financial expert working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
This monitor is equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate which effectively reduces motion blur and input lag from your display. Whether you’re working on detailed creative work, multitasking, competitive gaming, or just browsing the web—you enjoy an enhanced desktop experience with better visual motion clarity and reduced eye strain.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
sRGB area based on CIE 1931, NTSC area based on CIE 1976 .
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.