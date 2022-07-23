2 year warranty
322M8CZ/69
Get in the moment
This Full HD curved Momentum display gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ and 165Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.
Momentum
32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Arya333
23/07/2022
Indonesia
Verified buyer
MONITOR NYA KEREN
Karena fitur yang banyak, dengan harga yang sepadan sudah mendapatkan spesifikasi seperti ini
Pros
Fitur banyak dan 27 inc melengkung 165hz termurah
Cons
Tidak ada speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 272M8CZ Layar LCD Lengkung Full HD
Date of Use 2021-06-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 272M8CZ Layar LCD Lengkung Full HD
Date of Use 2021-06-23
Kudinz
22/01/2021
Malaysia
awesome.!!!!
its a best memories that i waiting for this awesome curved display monitor with a the best criteria for gaming . Recommended this for gamer. absolutely awesome product by philip!!! thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 322M8CZ Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2020-12-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 322M8CZ Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2020-12-22
Sandy~007
28/07/2021
Australia
Speaker is not working
Laptop is connected to monitor through HDMI. Monitor speaker does not work. When I checked on website specs do not mention any speakers. However, the Office Works website does mention two speakers in monitor specs. It is not recommend this product to anyone. I have change sound settings but still no luck.
Cons
Speaker do not work with HDMI
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 322M8CZ Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2021-06-28
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 322M8CZ Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2021-06-28
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.