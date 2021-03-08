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2 year warranty

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Momentum Curved QHD LCD display

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MomentumCurved QHD LCD display

325M8C/69

Momentum Curved QHD LCD display

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Software & drivers

Drivers Windows 7

  • version: 325M8
  • ZIP file, 11 kB
  • 8 March 2021

Drivers Windows 8

  • version: 325M8
  • ZIP file, 11 kB
  • 8 March 2021

Manuals & Documentation

Tcocertifiednotice

  • PDF file, 86.9 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 4.6 MB
  • 20 July 2026

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