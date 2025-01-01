2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4052
20 m2
The advanced and innovative 6-stage Clean air system removes and sterilizes even the finest particles and a wide spectrum of gases and odours. * The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system efficiently removes particles * The 2-stage FreshAir filtration system removes gases and odours * The active oxygen sterilizes trapped particles and constantly rejuvenates the zeolite filter, ensuring longlasting superiour performance.
The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system works three ways. * First, the pre-filter blocks larger particles, such as hairs, animal dander and house dust allergens. * Second, the finer particles that have passed through the pre-filter, including bacteria and viruses, are charged by the Corona field charger. * Third, the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter attracts these charges particles to its surface and keeps them safely trapped.
The active oxygen, which is generated by the Corona Field Charger, sterilizes harmful germs such as bacteria and viruses that are trapped in the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter. It then passes through the zeolite filter, where it oxidizes the trapped gases, rendering them harmless. Thanks to this process, the zeolite filter is constantly rejuvenated and its life can be extended over many years.
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