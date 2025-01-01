2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4054
Smart sensor
20 m2
The built-in sensor measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The dual color display informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red if the air quality is not yet good enough, and green when the air is fresh and healthy again.
When the appliance is switched on at Boost power, it is set at high fan speed to quickly clean the air. After 30 minutes, it automatically switches to Smart air control mode.
The advanced and innovative 6-stage Clean air system removes and sterilizes even the finest particles and a wide spectrum of gases and odours. * The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system efficiently removes particles * The 2-stage FreshAir filtration system removes gases and odours * The active oxygen sterilizes trapped particles and constantly rejuvenates the zeolite filter, ensuring longlasting superiour performance.
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