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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Humidification filter for air humidifier AC4148
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Humidification filter for air humidifier AC4148

Discontinued

Humidification filter for air humidifier

AC4148/00

Healthy air always

The Philips combi air purifier and humidifier comes with humidification filter which prevents the release of scale into the air. Its antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.

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combi air purifier and humidifier

Healthy air always

Prevents the release of scale into the air

Prevents the release of scale into the air

Antibacterial coating eliminates germs and moulds

Antibacterial coating eliminates germs and moulds

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

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