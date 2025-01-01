2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4148/00
Healthy air always
The Philips combi air purifier and humidifier comes with humidification filter which prevents the release of scale into the air. Its antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.
Prevents the release of scale into the air
Antibacterial coating eliminates germs and moulds
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
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