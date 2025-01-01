2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4148/10
Healthy air always
The Philips combi air purifier and humidifier comes with humidification filter which prevents the release of scale into the air. Its antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.
Easy to install
Philips advance humidification filter absorbs the germs and moulds in the water, to prevent harmful air being released to the air.
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
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