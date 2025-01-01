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2 year warranty

7-day return

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Multi-care filter AC4151/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Multi-care filter AC4151/00

Discontinued

Multi-care filter

AC4151/00

Healthy air, always

In combination with the HEPA filter, the multi-care filter effectively filters out bacteria, dust, allergens and ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including some viruses*.

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Healthy air, always

Filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers**

**In combination with the multi-care filter, the HEPA filter filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers including bacteria, dust, allergens and some viruses. According to publications of World Health Organization, the avian influenza, human influenza viruses and Legionella bacterium are larger than 20 nanometers.

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza, Legionella and hepatitis viruses and the SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 microns (20 nanometers).