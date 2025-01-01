2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4153/00
Healthy air, always
The high-absorption activated carbon filter effectively filters out odors and a wide spectrum of harmful gases including formaldehyde.
Helps filter out harmful gases (formaldehyde, toluene).
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
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