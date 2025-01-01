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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Healthy air, always
  • Healthy air, always

Discontinued

Humidification filter for air humidifier

AC4155/00

Healthy air, always

The Philips combi air purifier and humidifier comes with humidification filter which prevents the release of scale, eliminates germs, virus and mould, ensuring the health air for you and your family.

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Healthy air, always

  • Eliminates germs and mold

Antibacterial coating eliminates germs and moulds

Philips advance humidification filter absorbs the germs, mould, virus and scale in the water, to prevent harmful air being released to the air.

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked.

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