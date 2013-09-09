2 year warranty
Discontinued
ACT101M/97
Activa knows you can
Get the most out of your workout with Philips Activa as your workout pal! Stay motivated with TempoMusic and get encouragement and status with Vocal Feedback. Review your progress against your long term goal with the intuitive software.
What's a good workout without great music to match? With TempoMusic, you can move to the right music and beats to stay motivated during your entire workout. No mussing about with your library searching for music tracks. Just leave it to TempoMusic to automatically select suitable tracks that just keeps in perfect time with you … and your workout pace. Kick off your routine with a pumping rock hit, keep up your pace with upbeat pop rhythms and then cool down to a smooth ballad.
Get encouragement and important feedback on your workout – without breaking your stride! Vocal feedback provides status updates at regular intervals or on demand. Find out the calories you’ve burnt or the distance, time and pace covered – depending on your chosen workout or sport. Vocal Feedback keeps you in your groove and does not butt in to interrupt your music. You can also choose the voice-type to get you going: male, female, friendly or tough.
Your Activa player has a smart Instant workout monitor function that records the activity data from your workout. Not only do you get immediate results of your performance but you also get a great sense of accomplishment. Using personal inputs like your age, weight and height, the monitor calculates the calories you've burnt and the time covered depending on your chosen workout. The information is then displayed instantly on your Activa screen after your workout. If numbers aren't your thing, check out the visual representation of how many chocolate bars you've offloaded during your workout.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Gurufitchick
09/09/2013
United Kingdom
Design, support band and no Mac OS support
The actual design of the Mp3 product needs attention badly. The clip that attaches to the arm/leg band needs to actually fit the arm band slit holder. OR is the arm band an after thought as it does not fit the average arm size and that the holder slit is far too small for the device clip to fit into. And the last and important matter is there is no Mac Os Support from the manufacturer Philips or 3rd Party support to access the functionalities that you have in your help guidelines and video clips.
This review was made for Activa ACT101M Portable fitness device
This review was made for Activa ACT101M Portable fitness device