2 year warranty
ADD4911WH/90
Enjoy fresh hot water
Philips water dispenser provides fresh hot water of different temperatures for your favorite beverages within seconds.
Hot & Ambient water
Instant heating
Ivory white
2L water tank
When there is little/no water in the tank the system will automatically prevent hot water from being dispensed, protecting the system from dry-burn
When the output water temperature is above 45 Celsius, the child lock will be automatically activated to prevent mis-operation or scalding
The components which are within water are made of food grade material.
Reviews
In order to ensure the heating effect of the product and the service life of the heater, it is recommended to use purified water as the water source.