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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Water dispenser

ADD4911WH/90

Enjoy fresh hot water

Philips water dispenser provides fresh hot water of different temperatures for your favorite beverages within seconds.

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With instant heating advanced technology

Enjoy fresh hot water

  • Hot & Ambient water

  • Instant heating

  • Ivory white

  • 2L water tank

Anti-burn technology to avoid dry-burn

When there is little/no water in the tank the system will automatically prevent hot water from being dispensed, protecting the system from dry-burn

Child lock to prevent mis-operation or burning

When the output water temperature is above 45 Celsius, the child lock will be automatically activated to prevent mis-operation or scalding

Food grade material

The components which are within water are made of food grade material.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In order to ensure the heating effect of the product and the service life of the heater, it is recommended to use purified water as the water source.