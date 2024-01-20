After about 4 months of using the water station I noticed a leak developing between uses and during the night. The leakage has become quite significant, and I have had to place a glass container underneath the station to collect the dripping water, which amounts to approximately 300ml each night. I attempted to contact Philips regarding this matter through Amazon, but it appears that their support is limited to TVs and audio equipment. Subsequently, I reached out to them via Facebook messenger, but I regret to inform that their response was not particularly helpful. As a last resort, I found an email address and sent a message, to which I eventually received a reply. However, the proposed solution was not satisfactory. They requested that I return the water station, but I am unable to do so without a replacement, as I rely on it for my daily water needs. The process outlined by Philips involves collecting the faulty unit, verifying the fault, and then dispatching a replacement device, which could take up to 10 working days. Additionally, I have not received any responses to my messages for the past seven days. I have found Philips' customer service to be lacking in terms of efficiency and effectiveness. I'm really disappointed...