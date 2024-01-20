2 year warranty
Discontinued
ADD5910M/90
Pure tasting water
High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot within seconds. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous.
Instant heating
Micro X-Clean filtration
6 preset temperatures
The innovative instant heating technology helps to provide hot water within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.
We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle. You can do a million things with it.
150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cups, or even jugs and pots.
2.0
of 5
6
Reviews
Glensouth
20/01/2024
United Kingdom
Perfect for every day use.
This is a great addition to the kitchen with simple controls and a fresh look and design although pricey it presents a high-quality finish and efficiency which you expect from Phillips
Pros
Easy to use, multiple-choice, heat and volume.
Cons
Initial price could be offputting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser
Date of Use 2023-12-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser
Date of Use 2023-12-20
Ah Poh
29/04/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Product by Phillips
Look great with good features such as lifecycle indicator for filtration. And affordable filter too Of course there are a few problems - slow water flow rate - when you press the stop button to stop water flow - it doesn’t immediately stop the flow but it will overrun before stop the flow
Pros
Good features
Cons
Slow flow rate & doesn’t stop the water flow immediately
This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser
Date of Use 2023-03-28
This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser
Date of Use 2023-03-28
Pat1653
12/11/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Not impressed
Wish I'd chose something other than this. The storage tank is forever needing topping up. It says 2.2 litre but you can only add one litre at a time because the rest is in the inner tank. It is really slow dispensing water and only trickles out regardless of whether it's just been descaled or not. The descaling is a faff that I could do without and it's telling me to descale only a week after doing so. Moving from hot drink to cold the water is warm. Overall very disappointed.
This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser
Date of Use 2022-10-12
This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser
Date of Use 2022-10-12
The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.