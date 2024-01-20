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Discontinued

Instant heating water dispenser

ADD5910M/90

2

| (6) Reviews

Pure tasting water

High performance meets ultra-convenience. Now you can enjoy pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot within seconds. Multiple volume settings at the touch of a button: 150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous.

See all benefits

Ambient and piping hot

Pure tasting water

  • Instant heating

  • Micro X-Clean filtration

  • 6 preset temperatures

Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

The innovative instant heating technology helps to provide hot water within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

6 temperature settings for your different needs

We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Blanching, brewing-up, sterilising, cooking. Tea, coffee, spaghetti, baby's bottle. You can do a million things with it.

5 water volume selected at a touch of the screen

150ml, 250ml, 300ml, 400ml, 500ml and continuous. You can always find the suitable water volume to fill your favorate cups, or even jugs and pots.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

6

Reviews

4
3

20/01/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for every day use.

This is a great addition to the kitchen with simple controls and a fresh look and design although pricey it presents a high-quality finish and efficiency which you expect from Phillips

Pros

Easy to use, multiple-choice, heat and volume.

Cons

Initial price could be offputting

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser

Date of Use 2023-12-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser

Date of Use 2023-12-20

29/04/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Product by Phillips

Look great with good features such as lifecycle indicator for filtration. And affordable filter too Of course there are a few problems - slow water flow rate - when you press the stop button to stop water flow - it doesn’t immediately stop the flow but it will overrun before stop the flow

Pros

Good features

Cons

Slow flow rate & doesn’t stop the water flow immediately

This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser

Date of Use 2023-03-28

This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser

Date of Use 2023-03-28

12/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Not impressed

Wish I'd chose something other than this. The storage tank is forever needing topping up. It says 2.2 litre but you can only add one litre at a time because the rest is in the inner tank. It is really slow dispensing water and only trickles out regardless of whether it's just been descaled or not. The descaling is a faff that I could do without and it's telling me to descale only a week after doing so. Moving from hot drink to cold the water is warm. Overall very disappointed.

This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser

Date of Use 2022-10-12

This review was made for ADD5910M Instant heating water dispenser

Date of Use 2022-10-12

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Disclaimers

  1. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

  2. Compared to 500ml bottle water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.

  3. Assuming 2L of hot water consumption per day. Heating only. Cooling power consumption is excluded.