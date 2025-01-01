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2 year warranty

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        RO Water DispenserRO Water Dispenser

        ADD6901HBK01/90

        Easy access to clean drinking water

        With instant heating technology, this RO water dispenser provides water of various temperatures within seconds. The innovative AquaShield all-in-one RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*.

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        With 4 in 1 RO filter

        Easy access to clean drinking water

        • Aquaporin Inside® technology

        • All-in-one integrated filter

        • Instant heating

        • No installation required

        RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances*

        The innovative AquaShield All-in-One RO filter removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*, delivering similar water quality as distilling.

        Fresh hot water on demand in 3 seconds

        Thanks to the instant heating technology, the fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like. No more waiting.

        4 preset temperatures for your different needs

        Precisely controlled temperatures for your different needs. No more waiting for cooling down to a specific temperature. No matter coffee, tea or honey water, you can always make your favorate drink within seconds.

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