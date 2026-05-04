2 year warranty
ADD6910/90
Better than boiling
With instant heating technology, this RO water dispenser provides water of various temperatures within seconds. The innovative AquaShield all-in-one RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*.
No installation required
5-in-1 RO filtration
Instant heating
The innovative AquaShield All-in-One RO filter removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*, delivering similar water quality as distilling.
UV-C LED triggers a photochemical reaction to destroy the DNA of bacteria. It acts as the second line of defense, eliminating up to 99.9%** of bacteria in the filtered water tank, further ensuring the water cleanliness.
Thanks to the instant heating technology, the fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like. No more waiting.
3.0
of 5
27
Reviews
Jenn86
04/05/2026
Singapore
Well deserved for the performance and durability
My current one is reaching 8 years soon! It is still functioning extremely well. The price you pay for the filter replacement is also much more economical as compared to other models of similar water dispensers. Water taste is consistent. Very pleased to recommend it.
Pros
Durable, Economical, Great
Cons
NA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2026-04-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2026-04-04
Oxford graduate
02/12/2022
Singapore
It is a great product for sophisticated mind
Has been using this for years, excellent product as there are no countertop RO water dispenser in the market except this one. For those who cares, RO water taste consistent like distilled water because they are almost identical. The high water purity and consistency is not what any non-RO water filter can provide. For the laymen users who gave one star below - read the manual and learn that the remaining water in the tank contains a high concentration of impurities after RO filtering and those water should be drained to avoid contaminating the RO filter, which is a very elegant design as impurities do not accumulate on the filter and may go down your stomach. Study more before leaving an unreasonable one star review which shows your lack of knowledge.
Pros
Great and unique product in the market
Cons
Not for the unsophisticated customers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2020-12-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2020-12-02
FilterMan2
30/11/2021
Singapore
Verified buyer
Simple to use. excellent water temperature
Able to select temperature. Able to select cup size for water. Safety button excellent.
Pros
Nice white design
Cons
Still able to taste chlorine despite the RO Filter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2020-10-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser
Date of Use 2020-10-30
101 kinds of substances are tested by international certification and testing agency SGS/BV under laboratory conditions, and the other 9 kinds of substances are tested by internal laboratory.
Tested by international certification and testing agency BV under laboratory conditions.
Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming usage of 6L/day.
Compared to 500ml bottled water. Filter capacity is up to 2000L.