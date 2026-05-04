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RO Water Dispenser

ADD6910/90

3

| (27) Reviews

Better than boiling

With instant heating technology, this RO water dispenser provides water of various temperatures within seconds. The innovative AquaShield all-in-one RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*.

See all benefits

RO filtration removes up to 99.999% contaminants*

Better than boiling

  • No installation required

  • 5-in-1 RO filtration

  • Instant heating

RO filtration removes 110 kinds of harmful substances*

The innovative AquaShield All-in-One RO filter removes 110 kinds of harmful substances that may exist in the tap water*, delivering similar water quality as distilling.

UV-LED eliminates 99.9% of bacteria**

UV-C LED triggers a photochemical reaction to destroy the DNA of bacteria. It acts as the second line of defense, eliminating up to 99.9%** of bacteria in the filtered water tank, further ensuring the water cleanliness.

Fresh hot water on demand in 3 seconds

Thanks to the instant heating technology, the fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like. No more waiting.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

27

Reviews

04/05/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Well deserved for the performance and durability

My current one is reaching 8 years soon! It is still functioning extremely well. The price you pay for the filter replacement is also much more economical as compared to other models of similar water dispensers. Water taste is consistent. Very pleased to recommend it.

Pros

Durable, Economical, Great

Cons

NA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2026-04-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2026-04-04

02/12/2022

Singapore

Singapore

It is a great product for sophisticated mind

Has been using this for years, excellent product as there are no countertop RO water dispenser in the market except this one. For those who cares, RO water taste consistent like distilled water because they are almost identical. The high water purity and consistency is not what any non-RO water filter can provide. For the laymen users who gave one star below - read the manual and learn that the remaining water in the tank contains a high concentration of impurities after RO filtering and those water should be drained to avoid contaminating the RO filter, which is a very elegant design as impurities do not accumulate on the filter and may go down your stomach. Study more before leaving an unreasonable one star review which shows your lack of knowledge.

Pros

Great and unique product in the market

Cons

Not for the unsophisticated customers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2020-12-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2020-12-02

30/11/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Simple to use. excellent water temperature

Able to select temperature. Able to select cup size for water. Safety button excellent.

Pros

Nice white design

Cons

Still able to taste chlorine despite the RO Filter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2020-10-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADD6910 RO Water Dispenser

Date of Use 2020-10-30

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Disclaimers

  1. 101 kinds of substances are tested by international certification and testing agency SGS/BV under laboratory conditions, and the other 9 kinds of substances are tested by internal laboratory.

  2. Tested by international certification and testing agency BV under laboratory conditions.

  3. Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming usage of 6L/day.

  4. Compared to 500ml bottled water. Filter capacity is up to 2000L.