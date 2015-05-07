2 year warranty
Discontinued
Your reliable eye-witness
Enjoy driving, Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence in any situation.
Full-HD 1080p
Collision detection
Improved night visibility
As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.
In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.
Capture unseen details with Full-HD quality (1080p) and Night View technology for improved night visibility
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
tricky
07/05/2015
Australia
is one of the best on market for value
found this product to be easy to fit and use and easy to accsess the software once i needed to . it didnt cost to much either and has great info on the net and your sight to help.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR800 ADR80BLX1 Dashcam
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ADR800 ADR80BLX1 Dashcam