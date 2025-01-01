2 year warranty
AFP120X1
Breathe only healthy air in your car
Worried about allergies and asthma? AllergyFilter Plus removes 99.97% of harmful allergens from your car. It’s proven to be 30% more effective at capturing dust and airborne particles. A special antimicrobial layer gives extra protection.
Removes 99.97% of allergens
Stop growth of microorganisms
Cleans the air 30% faster
Certified "HealthFriendly Air"
The premium HEPA grade filter captures 99.97% of microscopic allergens down to 0.3 microns in size. It efficiently filters allergens and pollutants, such as pollen, mold spores, dust, dust mites, pet dander and smoke, even some bacteria and viruses. So now you can give your family purer air to breathe, and protect them from allergy related conditions, such as asthma and hay fever.
Microorganisms, such as mold spores and bacteria, are the smallest and most difficult particles to remove from the air. Without proper filtration, these microorganisms can accumulate on the surface of a car filter. AllergyFilter Plus contains a special antimicrobial layer that inhibits the growth of microorganisms and other airborne contaminants. This stops the microbes recirculating through the air you breathe, reducing the likelihood of illnesses or allergens spreading.
The advanced technology in this premium HEPA grade filter allows for a faster airflow through your device. Just by replacing the standard SelectFilter Plus with the new AllergyFilter Plus, your GoPure will clean the air 30% faster. With the swift removal of irritating particles, anyone suffering from conditions like hay fever will now enjoy breathing clean, healthy air.
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