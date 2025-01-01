Inhibits the growth of microorganisms

Microorganisms, such as mold spores and bacteria, are the smallest and most difficult particles to remove from the air. Without proper filtration, these microorganisms can accumulate on the surface of a car filter. AllergyFilter Plus contains a special antimicrobial layer that inhibits the growth of microorganisms and other airborne contaminants. This stops the microbes recirculating through the air you breathe, reducing the likelihood of illnesses or allergens spreading.