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AllergyFilter PlusFilter for car air purifier

AFP120X1

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Breathe only healthy air in your car

Worried about allergies and asthma? AllergyFilter Plus removes 99.97% of harmful allergens from your car. It’s proven to be 30% more effective at capturing dust and airborne particles. A special antimicrobial layer gives extra protection.

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Certified filter to remove airborne allergens

Breathe only healthy air in your car

  • Removes 99.97% of allergens

  • Stop growth of microorganisms

  • Cleans the air 30% faster

  • Certified "HealthFriendly Air"

Rapidly removes 99.97% of airborne allergens

The premium HEPA grade filter captures 99.97% of microscopic allergens down to 0.3 microns in size. It efficiently filters allergens and pollutants, such as pollen, mold spores, dust, dust mites, pet dander and smoke, even some bacteria and viruses. So now you can give your family purer air to breathe, and protect them from allergy related conditions, such as asthma and hay fever.

Inhibits the growth of microorganisms

Microorganisms, such as mold spores and bacteria, are the smallest and most difficult particles to remove from the air. Without proper filtration, these microorganisms can accumulate on the surface of a car filter. AllergyFilter Plus contains a special antimicrobial layer that inhibits the growth of microorganisms and other airborne contaminants. This stops the microbes recirculating through the air you breathe, reducing the likelihood of illnesses or allergens spreading.

Clean the air you breathe 30% faster

The advanced technology in this premium HEPA grade filter allows for a faster airflow through your device. Just by replacing the standard SelectFilter Plus with the new AllergyFilter Plus, your GoPure will clean the air 30% faster. With the swift removal of irritating particles, anyone suffering from conditions like hay fever will now enjoy breathing clean, healthy air.

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