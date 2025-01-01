Instant voice prompts for time in English, French or German

What time is it? Let the Philips talking clock tell you. At the push of its large “Tell Time” button, the fun trilingual clock announces the time – in English, French or German. Simply adjust the language selector for the language of your choice. Whether your child is too young to tell time, or it’s just fun to have the time read out loud, this clock provides endless amusement. Children will instinctively learn how to read the time with this clock. What’s more, they might even learn to do it in different languages.