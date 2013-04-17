2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3270D/12
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
2W
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
2.9
of 5
9
Reviews
Cmr124
17/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
It's very compact
It's nice size which is convenient for my night stand and I am able to charge my phone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
xcgfatboy
17/06/2012
US
Good
Good clock radio with ipod. nice color and work fine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
MrMan
20/06/2012
US
Functions as advertised (most of the time)
Does what it's supposed to, simple to use, but DID have a situation where a number of times when placing iPhone onto connector got message on iPhone sayiing "accessory not compatible with iPhone" had to unplug radio for a few minutes to overcome this situation, otherwise, works well,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/ iPhone