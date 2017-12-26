2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3540/12
Big display clock radio
A practical clock radio with super big display for easy reading, come with two independent alarms -one for you, one for your partner. Wake to radio or buzzer to start the day on time.
Big display
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
2.4
of 5
17
Reviews
scorps
26/12/2017
New Zealand
Excellent easy to use radio alarm clock
Huge display which is easy to read in Green - radio is fine for a mono unit but if your wanting it in stereo - then this isnt for you but for what it is - its great 9v battery backup is also fine The Alarms " buzz buzz " could be a little louder is the only thing id say needs improving
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Clock Radio
SandraD
26/02/2013
US
Nice clock, great features
I bought this clock because I needed a clock with 2 alarms. I am very pleased so far with this product. Time and alarms are very easy to set and if you have trouble the directions are very easy to read. I like the fact you can use alarm 1 or alarm 2 or both alarms together. There is a bright and dim switch for the display on the back of the unit. There is a volume control for the radio but not the alarm buzzer, but the buzzer is loud enough to wake you up but not be terribly annoying. All in all it is a great clock for the money, it seems well made and the case is attractive for any decor. Would recommend to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3540 Clock Radio
Durango
20/02/2020
US
Great large display clock with dual alarm
I've been using this radio clock for a very short time now, but so far I'm happy with the product. All the features work fine for me, altho' it took some research and reading from the user manual - those of you with bad reviews about this and that not working, alarm won't turn off, or such small things, just take few ,moment to read the user manual, all the steps on how to properly set it up are there. Yes, I agree, it's not so self-intuitive on how to use it, at a first glance, but a little extra time spent reading the user manual will definitely help you get going...
Pros
Large display, radio sleep, dual alarm
Cons
not so self-intuitive on how to properly set up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Clock Radio
Date of Use 2020-01-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Clock Radio
Date of Use 2020-01-20