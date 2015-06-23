2 year warranty
Discontinued
Projection anywhere, anytime
The Philips clock radio features an ultra bright projection by day and gentle dim light by night, displaying time, date and animations clearly - anywhere. Its smart temperature sensors also display indoor and outdoor temperatures - anytime.
Ultra bright time projection
0
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
mrvalli
23/06/2015
Singapore
Best ever projection clock, of all models that have come out
This model from Philips, AJ3650 projection clock is the best projection clock I have seen around but unfortunately this is not available anywhere now and not sure why Philips kills such nice products (I remembered their older HQ-81xx series to be the best but now the latest models are awful). This clock projection is very nice, aptly bright with cool font, displays indoor and outdoor temp, projection can be adjusted anywhere 360 deg around to the ceiling or side walls. Wanted to buy one more but can never find out, Philps please bring it back and do not kill such nice products or let me know where I can buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3650 Digital tuning clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3650 Digital tuning clock radio