2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wake up and beam
Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm.
Time projection
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want - on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you watch the time without even having to turn your head, and it looks simply great.
Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.
This clock radio projects the time onto the wall or ceiling for your convenient viewing. With the Flip control feature, you can immediately rotate the projected time 180 degrees for easier viewing from anywhere in the room.
3.2
of 5
26
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
LOO_LAYCHUA
31/10/2011
Singapore
very good and easy to use as alarm clock.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
DW67
10/01/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect Clock Radio and Alarm
Great and well thought out piece of equipment. Functions are many and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Kim_LingTan
14/06/2012
Singapore
Clock Projection is better than older model AJ3600, much bigger and could also adjust sharpness. It could be a great gift for parents to check the time by just look up into the ceiling during night sleep. i recommended to my sibling and they bought it too. Take note, another model look similar but without time projection.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio