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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5300D/98

2.6

| (16) Reviews

Wake up to your favorite tunes

Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.

See all benefits

from iPod/iPhone & radio

Wake up to your favorite tunes

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 4W

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Wake up to your iPod/ iPhone music or radio tunes

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

16

Reviews

2

17/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The sound quality is fantastic, the features are great.

I've had it almost one year, I needed something small but I also wanted a big quality sound. This was a great choice I have what I wanted, it's hard to believe with the quality sound it's compact enough to fit anywhere. There hasn't been a day since my purchase that I haven't been completely satisfied with my decision.

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

18/07/2013

US

US

Sleek modern alarm clock

I absolutely love this device. It exceeded my expectations and works beautifully. The device Works seamlessly with my iPhone 4 and uses the Homestudio app to control the device. Sound was excellent for speakers of these size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

04/12/2012

US

US

Great product for the money!

Love it and the sound is great! I would buy this over and over again... and recommend this to anyone!

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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