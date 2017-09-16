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Discontinued

Dual dock triple charging clock radio

AJ7260D/12

4.1

| (12) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Wake up to great music

Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning or 30-pin connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic dual dock alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allow you to charge three devices at once and wakes you in time

See all benefits

with this iPod/iPhone/iPad docking station

Wake up to great music

  • DualDock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • USB port for charging

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 8W

Dual docking system to charge and play your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Neodymium speaker driver for rich and clear sound

8W RMS total output power

8W RMS total output power

This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

12

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2

16/09/2017

Australia

Australia

Amazing product worth the price

Great clock radio dock have had it for 3 years now still works great like the backup battery support and overall design of the dock. The top the textured plastic gets very dusty and hard to clean and behind the first clear plastic holder aswell but it has amazing sound deep bass and is easy to setup.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

22/03/2015

Australia

Australia

Top product

Top little product has great sound both FM radio and play back through I phone etc Allows us to continue to use older 30 pin storage devices as well as up to date lightening connection devices Added USB connection on the back allow extra devices to be connected.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

26/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Nice Clock/Radio/iPhone and iPad charger

Bought this as a gift, the person that received this says it is a great Radio Alarm clock and charge up both the iPhone and iPad on this device at night, very convenient when it is just sitting on the bedside table.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

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