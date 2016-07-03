I don't know how so many of these other reviews are so bad! I love this thing! It sounds pretty decent for its size, the bluetooth feature is handy, and charging works just fine for my iPhone 6. You do have to supply your own cable if you plan on charging an iPod or iPhone, but that's not really an issue. It's a cost-effective way to sell this item without inflating the price. I've had virtually no issues. No high-pitched noise from the plug, no tinny sound, and no charging issues. Those folks should have contacted Philips or the place they bought the product from (I got mine from Walgreens). I use it as a charging base station while waiting for Lyft driving requests, and it's perfect for that. My favorite feature is the gentle wake of the buzzer. The first minute is extremely quiet, however I still usually wake up to it. If I don't, when it increases volume for the second minute I always wake up. I love waking up gently and easily. I hope more people can give reviews of their good experiences. I've had a 100% positive experience with this product and I'm shocked to see the negative reviews. I'm very pleased with this product and would buy it again in a heartbeat and even maybe gift one to a friend.