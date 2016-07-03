2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJT3300/12
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
1.7
of 5
43
Reviews
grandma42
03/07/2016
US
Great with my iPod
I received this as a Christmas gift strictly for use with my iPod, and I love it. The sound quality is pretty good for such a small unit. The iPod attaches easily and I have no trouble removing it either. My only criticism is that the buttons are almost impossible to read, so I put yellow dots on the ones that I use the most.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
Raiders602
31/03/2016
US
Verified buyer
I love the bluetooth on this device
Great product. The Bluetooth is why I got it. The volume is great. The radio and auxiliary are a just a bonus.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
5thAgent
30/10/2014
US
I'm extremely pleased with this product
I don't know how so many of these other reviews are so bad! I love this thing! It sounds pretty decent for its size, the bluetooth feature is handy, and charging works just fine for my iPhone 6. You do have to supply your own cable if you plan on charging an iPod or iPhone, but that's not really an issue. It's a cost-effective way to sell this item without inflating the price. I've had virtually no issues. No high-pitched noise from the plug, no tinny sound, and no charging issues. Those folks should have contacted Philips or the place they bought the product from (I got mine from Walgreens). I use it as a charging base station while waiting for Lyft driving requests, and it's perfect for that. My favorite feature is the gentle wake of the buzzer. The first minute is extremely quiet, however I still usually wake up to it. If I don't, when it increases volume for the second minute I always wake up. I love waking up gently and easily. I hope more people can give reviews of their good experiences. I've had a 100% positive experience with this product and I'm shocked to see the negative reviews. I'm very pleased with this product and would buy it again in a heartbeat and even maybe gift one to a friend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio