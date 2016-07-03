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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJT3300/12

1.7

| (43) Reviews

Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

Start your day fully charged with AJT3300. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the by-packed interchangeable cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep

See all benefits

Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

  • Bluetooth®

  • Universal charging

  • Dual alarm

  • FM, Digital tuning

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

2W RMS total output power

2W RMS total output power

This system has 2W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.7

of 5

43

Reviews

03/07/2016

US

US

Great with my iPod

I received this as a Christmas gift strictly for use with my iPod, and I love it. The sound quality is pretty good for such a small unit. The iPod attaches easily and I have no trouble removing it either. My only criticism is that the buttons are almost impossible to read, so I put yellow dots on the ones that I use the most.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio

31/03/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

I love the bluetooth on this device

Great product. The Bluetooth is why I got it. The volume is great. The radio and auxiliary are a just a bonus.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio

30/10/2014

US

US

I'm extremely pleased with this product

I don't know how so many of these other reviews are so bad! I love this thing! It sounds pretty decent for its size, the bluetooth feature is handy, and charging works just fine for my iPhone 6. You do have to supply your own cable if you plan on charging an iPod or iPhone, but that's not really an issue. It's a cost-effective way to sell this item without inflating the price. I've had virtually no issues. No high-pitched noise from the plug, no tinny sound, and no charging issues. Those folks should have contacted Philips or the place they bought the product from (I got mine from Walgreens). I use it as a charging base station while waiting for Lyft driving requests, and it's perfect for that. My favorite feature is the gentle wake of the buzzer. The first minute is extremely quiet, however I still usually wake up to it. If I don't, when it increases volume for the second minute I always wake up. I love waking up gently and easily. I hope more people can give reviews of their good experiences. I've had a 100% positive experience with this product and I'm shocked to see the negative reviews. I'm very pleased with this product and would buy it again in a heartbeat and even maybe gift one to a friend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT3300 Clock Radio

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