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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

AS141/98

3.1

| (11) Reviews

Free your music and charge your Android phone

This docking station plays and charges your Android phone, and even wakes you up with songs from your phone or radio. Download the free app that comes with Songbird music function to enjoy great music management and more unique features.

See all benefits

Free your music and charge your Android phone

  • for Android

Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

11

Reviews

4

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

sound is really great!

I bought this item to use with my samsung galaxy s2 and its great, the sound quality is excellent, I can also use it with other bluetooth devices aswel to pay music through. I love it a great buy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

sound is really great!

I bought this item to use with my samsung galaxy s2 and its great, the sound quality is excellent, I can also use it with other bluetooth devices aswel to pay music through. I love it a great buy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

11/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound Great

I cannot fault this product except I cannot find how touse the phone in a landscape position. Wanted to listen ti music and dab radio in my small workshop. This fits the bill

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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