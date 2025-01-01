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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

GoZeroHydration bottle

AWP294/97

GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

GoZero Adventure filter gives you assured water by removing up to 99.9%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity.

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Safe drinking water anywhere you go

GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime

Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.999%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

  2. Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.