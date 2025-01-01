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Water filter pitcher

AWP2970/03

Clean water made easy

With multi-stage ultrafiltration system, this ergonomically designed water filter pitcher reduces chlorine, VOCs, herbicide, and up to 99.9% bacteria* for healthy and tasty drinking water, while retaining beneficial minerals.

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Ultrafiltration system removes 99.9% bacteria

Clean water made easy

  • Ultrafiltration

  • GAC + Hollow fiber membrane

  • 1.5L tank for filtered water

Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter

Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

Ergonomic handle that is comfortable to hold and carry

Ergonomically designed, the handle is very comfortable to hold, which makes it easy to carry the pitcher.

Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

Simply discard the one-piece filter when it reaches the end of lifetime. The one-piece design prevents secondary pollution.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by international testing and certification agency BV under laboratory conditions.