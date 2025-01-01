2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1123/78
Music on the move
Compact and stylish, this all-in-one player plays all CDs including CD-R and CD-RW. Sit back and enjoy music convenience with its programmable 20 track replay.
CD
CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
Reviews
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.