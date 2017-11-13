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  • Enjoy music wherever you go
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  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Enjoy music wherever you go
  • Enjoy music wherever you go

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ127/12

4.7
| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • CD

  • cassette

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

13/11/2017

Australia

Australia

CD + Cassette A Huge Plus!

Just started using, several months later...major reason for purchase: The Cassette Player... since retro has made a comeback, (plus I do not need to convert my Cassettes to Digital) Re: Turntables, keep it up Philips, 'CHOICE' is everything...and Older Folk do matter...too!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

03/06/2017

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

This product is just what I wanted.

I was dismayed when my old cassette player died - mind you it was about 30 years old. However, I was overjoyed to find that Philips still produced one. Hotfooted it to the store and the salesman didn't even have to do a hard sell. Brought it home and was thrilled at the sound quality. For such a small machine the sound is clear and brilliant. The radio tuning is easy and all buttons/tuning etc very good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great CD and Music Cassette Player

it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.

Pros

works very well

Cons

nothing to report

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

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