2 year warranty
Discontinued
CD
cassette
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
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Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
recrec
13/11/2017
Australia
CD + Cassette A Huge Plus!
Just started using, several months later...major reason for purchase: The Cassette Player... since retro has made a comeback, (plus I do not need to convert my Cassettes to Digital) Re: Turntables, keep it up Philips, 'CHOICE' is everything...and Older Folk do matter...too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Eel76
03/06/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
This product is just what I wanted.
I was dismayed when my old cassette player died - mind you it was about 30 years old. However, I was overjoyed to find that Philips still produced one. Hotfooted it to the store and the salesman didn't even have to do a hard sell. Brought it home and was thrilled at the sound quality. For such a small machine the sound is clear and brilliant. The radio tuning is easy and all buttons/tuning etc very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
delboy 1214
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great CD and Music Cassette Player
it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.
Pros
works very well
Cons
nothing to report
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine