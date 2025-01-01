10 hours of MP3-CD or 20 hours of WMA-CD music

MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer. Windows Media Audio (WMA) is a highly compressed digital audio format from Microsoft that delivers great sound with music files that take up half the disk space and download in half the time. A single CD can store up to 20 hours of good quality WMA music recorded at a bit rate of 64 Kbps.