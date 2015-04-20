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2 year warranty
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AZ390 CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
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AZ390/12
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All (2)
Does my Philips device use battery power when connected to power?
How to clean my Philips device?
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device