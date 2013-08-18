2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy your movies, music and photos
You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD Soundmachine AZ5741. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs and radio.
DVD, CD, USB, FM
Remote Control
4W
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Satheesh
18/08/2013
Malaysia
The features is good. The sound was nice. Perfect for home and office moderate usage.
The product is good for value. A perfect choice for my usage.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ5741 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ5741 CD Soundmachine
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.