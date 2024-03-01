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    • Unique Baristina portafilter Unique Baristina portafilter Unique Baristina portafilter
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      Baristina Portafilter

      BAR310/80

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Unique Baristina portafilter

      Baristina uses a unique portafilter – just swipe the handle and it starts making the coffee automatically. Choose the color you love – or from two wood styles – and start making your Baristina your own.

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      Baristina
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      Baristina

      Portafilter

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      Unique Baristina portafilter

      • Ash wood
      Choose your style

      Choose your style

      Personalise your Baristina with a variety of colored or solid wooden handles.

      Stop, pop, drop.​

      Stop, pop, drop.​

      Finished? Press the button to pop out the puck and drop the grounds. No tapping, no problem.

      Swipe to start​

      Swipe to start​

      Our unique system means the portafilter sets your coffee brewing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania
        Designed in
        Netherlands

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of the product
        0,175 kg
        Product dimensions
        65mm (width), 75mm (height), 175mm (depth)

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe parts
        None

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging material
        >95% recycled and 100% recyclable

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