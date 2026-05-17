2 year warranty
Black
Set to the ideal temperature and speed, creating the ultimate in stiff, fine foams.
Set the temperature to hot or cold and master every coffee style, from latte macchiato to iced.
Creates the best possible foam with different types of milk and plant-based alternatives.
4.3
of 5
49
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Coffeegirl978
17/05/2026
Australia
Perfect froth every time!
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] It may be little, but boy can it froth! It works so much better than others I have previously had. Creates the creamiest milk and clean up is a breeze with the easily removable frothing centre. I would recommend this milk frother for any home kitchen or office. It is the best thing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White
Mel129
10/05/2026
Australia
Easy and convenient
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I found the Philips baristina milk frother really easy to use. The milk froths and heats up very quickly. I loved the fact that it doesn't make it boiling hot. It's pretty much silent which is great and also easy to clean. I love that the frother is not part of the coffee machine so there is no chance of the frother blocking up. Great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White
paula715
09/05/2026
Australia
Perfect milk
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Perfect milk every time. The temperature of the milk when done is just right. No residue in the bottom of stuck milk like some I’ve used. No improvements needed highly recommend this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White