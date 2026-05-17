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  • Foam milk perfectly
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  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
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  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly
  • Foam milk perfectly

BaristinaMilk frother

BAR311/60

4.3
| (49) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Foam milk perfectly
Our special Baristina milk frother whisks up hot and cold milk in seconds, making it easy to perfect any coffee style you desire – simple to use, and super-easy to clean, too. ​
See all benefits

Works hot and cold, with dairy and non-dairy​

Foam milk perfectly

  • Black

For fine foam​

For fine foam​

Set to the ideal temperature and speed, creating the ultimate in stiff, fine foams.

Hot or cold​ 311-60

Hot or cold​ 311-60

Set the temperature to hot or cold and master every coffee style, from latte macchiato to iced.

Any milk, any time​

Any milk, any time​

Creates the best possible foam with different types of milk and plant-based alternatives.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

49

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

17/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Perfect froth every time!

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] It may be little, but boy can it froth! It works so much better than others I have previously had. Creates the creamiest milk and clean up is a breeze with the easily removable frothing centre. I would recommend this milk frother for any home kitchen or office. It is the best thing!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White

10/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Easy and convenient

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I found the Philips baristina milk frother really easy to use. The milk froths and heats up very quickly. I loved the fact that it doesn't make it boiling hot. It's pretty much silent which is great and also easy to clean. I love that the frother is not part of the coffee machine so there is no chance of the frother blocking up. Great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White

09/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Perfect milk

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Perfect milk every time. The temperature of the milk when done is just right. No residue in the bottom of stuck milk like some I’ve used. No improvements needed highly recommend this product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baristina Milk Frother – Cloud White

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