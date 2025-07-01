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    • Effortless and smooth body grooming Effortless and smooth body grooming Effortless and smooth body grooming

      Body Groomer 3000 Series With Triple Protect shave system

      BG3470/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Effortless and smooth body grooming

      Experience effortless body grooming and elevated skin comfort. The Triple Protect shave system ensures a close, smooth shave, even in sensitive areas, while the 2mm comb attachment provides a defined, trimmed look.

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      Body Groomer 3000 Series
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      Body Groomer 3000 Series

      With Triple Protect shave system

      Total

      recurring payment

      Effortless and smooth body grooming

      For close, yet comfortable results

      • Triple Protect shave system
      • Close results on skin
      • Bi-directional trimming combs
      • 100% Showerproof
      Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

      Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

      The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimizes skin irritation.

      Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

      Smooth, close shaving to 0.2mm in length

      Shaving to 0.2mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

      Click-on comb for trimming hair in any direction

      Click-on comb for trimming hair in any direction

      Offering a trimming length of 2 mm, the bi-directional combs trim in any direction ensuring effortless and effective grooming all over your body, even in intimate areas.

      100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

      100% showerproof for convenient grooming, wet or dry

      Being 100% showerproof you can use the body groomer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

      Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 60 minutes of runtime for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

      Stay aware for each shave and trim

      Stay aware for each shave and trim

      The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      For more control and comfort while trimming

      Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Convenience
        • Cleaning brush
        • USB-A (no adapter included)

      • Power

        Charging
        • 8 hours
        • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
        Battery type
        Lithium
        Run time
        60 min
        Battery status
        Charging indicator
        Usage
        Cordless

      • Design

        Finishing
        Mid Grey
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip

      • Service

        Warranty
        Up to 5 years*

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No blade oil required
        Water resistance
        Wet & Dry

      • Summary

        Body area
        Body
        Solution
        Trim & Shave

      • Styling tools

        Shaving system
        Triple Protect shave system

      • Combs

        Body
        2mm

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