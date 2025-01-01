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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT150A/00

Pool party. Shower party. Your party.

Wherever. Whenever. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker packs chunky bass into a tiny package and gives you surprisingly big sound. You get eight hours play time and audio-in. From the pool to the shower-make it your kind of party.

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Pool party. Shower party. Your party.

  • Bluetooth

  • Blue

Waterproof to 1 m for up to 30 minutes. IPX7-rated

Poolside, lakeside, in the shower. This waterproof IPX7-rated speaker floats and can withstand being submerged in depths of up to 1 m for up to 30 minutes.

8 hours play time. USB charging. Micro USB cable included

The battery gives you 8 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes around 3 hours, and is easy via the included micro USB cable.

Buttons on speaker for play and volume/skip tracks

Control the music from buttons on the side of the speaker. Press for play and double-press the volume up/down buttons to skip tracks. The speaker grille has LED lights that glow a steady blue, or flash random colors.

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