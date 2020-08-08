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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7085/32 Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer

BT7085/32

3.7

| (608) Reviews

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Reviews

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3.7

of 5

608

Reviews

08/08/2020

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Need at trim? This could be for you!

I chose this product some years ago because of the vacuum and cordless features. The trimmer has proved to be a success in all aspects with one exception. I like the battery life and the ease of use. The vacuum feature is a real plus point and works well. The only feature that isn't good is the fragility of the tabs that lock the trimmer head into the body of the trimmer. About once a year a tab breaks and I have to source a replacement. I'm on my 5th or 6th trimmer head. And it takes 2 or 3 weeks for a replacement to arrive - that's the post for you. On at least two occasions the packaging has not prevented the trimmer head from being damaged. Apart from that design flaw it's an excellent product. I like it. I use the Beard trimmer about once a week.

Pros

Easy to use; battery life; vacuum feature; easy to adjust trim setting.

Cons

Trimmer head tab prone to failure.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2018-08-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7220/15 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Date of Use 2018-08-08

13/08/2019

Australia

Australia

Works Great, good value, easy to use and less mess.

I have occasional short beard and this is a good value trimmer that does the job. Trimming vacuum works effectively to reduce mess. First cutting head broke due to weak tabs holding it to the body. Philips customer service replaced with little fuss. The tabs on the new cutting head are stronger and unlikely to break.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7204/85 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7204/85 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

04/09/2017

Australia

Australia

Always work and does a great job

This was my very first beard trimmer, and in past two years never had any dramas. sometimes, it stucks on 2mm and does not go to 1mm. other than that very happy with this trimmer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7085/32 Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7085/32 Vacuum stubble and beard trimmer

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